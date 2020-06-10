UnitedLex Nabs 20 From Paul Hastings As Part Of Data JV

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based legal services business UnitedLex confirmed to Law360 on Wednesday that it has acquired a 20-person data analytics team from Paul Hastings LLP as part of a new joint venture focused on data science and artificial intelligence. The entire data science, analytics and investigations, or DSAI, team joined UnitedLex on Monday, UnitedLex President Dave Deppe told Law360. According to Deppe, the team, which took the firm six years to develop, will continue to work with Paul Hastings. However, the technology they bring with them, which is being integrated into UnitedLex's system, will be open to other law firms, he added....

