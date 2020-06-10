Man Who Filed $400M Lien Against Judge Gets More Time

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A man who was serving a 50-year prison sentence on drug charges when he filed two $400 million liens against the judge and prosecutor who handled his case was sentenced to more time Wednesday by a federal judge in Houston. U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal could have sentenced Noel Exinia, 50, to as long as 37 months on a charge of retaliating against a federal judge. She also had the option of having the additional time run concurrently or consecutively with his other sentence. Judge Rosenthal determined that 30 months was appropriate and ruled that Exinia will serve one year of that concurrently,...

