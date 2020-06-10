Wilson Sonsini-Led Online Educator Prices $228M Stock Sale

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsni-led online learning provider Pluralsight Inc. late Tuesday priced a $228 million secondary offering that will enable existing shareholders, including a venture capital backer and top executives, to sell shares following a recent surge in the company's stock. Farmington, Utah-based Pluralsight priced 11.7 million shares at $19.50 each, raising $228.3 million. Pluralsight received no proceeds from the offering, which was limited to existing shareholders selling their stock in the company. The deal is expected to close Friday. Most shares are being sold by Insight Partners, which is unloading 8.75 million shares in the offering, according to a U.S. Securities and...

