Ex-Braidy Industries CEO Settles Claims Over Aluminum Mill

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Feuding sides in a battle for control of Kentucky's Braidy Industries have settled a bitter Delaware Chancery Court fight for control of the startup's planned $1.8 billion aluminum rolling mill, putting the state-backed economic development project back on track. An announcement posted on the company's website said the deal would settle — for undisclosed terms — all litigation between the company and founder Craig Bouchard, who sued four Braidy directors in Delaware in February after his ouster from the company's board. "As part of the settlement, Bouchard has stepped down from the board of directors of Braidy Industries and is no...

