Women Say New Info Supports Jones Day Pay Bias Collective

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The ex-Jones Day attorneys accusing the legal powerhouse of violating federal law by underpaying female associates say they've uncovered new evidence about the firm's allegedly secretive pay practices that bolsters their push for collective action status. The attorneys on Tuesday asked to amend a pending collective certification motion in D.C. federal court citing evidence uncovered since their initial December filing, including "additional document discovery" and three depositions "including one regarding Jones Day's compensation policy," which they've previously likened to a "black box." An amended certification memo filed alongside the attorneys' request references this new evidence, but the details are redacted per...

