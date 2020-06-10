Suit Over Missouri's Medical Pot Licensing Primed For Trial

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Missouri state judge declined to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the state's medical marijuana licensing process as unconstitutional Tuesday, potentially setting up the dispute for a trial. In a two-sentence order, Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce rejected the state Department of Health and Senior Services' bid to dismiss a lawsuit filed by would-be medical marijuana operators who say the agency's cap on licenses clashes with the constitutional amendment that legalized the drug for medical use in Missouri. The lawsuit was brought by Sarcoxie Nursery and three other businesses that applied for medical marijuana licenses in Missouri but were denied....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS