DC Circ. Tosses Feds' Appeal Of Pay Data Survey Revival

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has tossed an appeal of a federal judge's order that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission collect pay data from businesses, citing an agreement between the federal government and civil rights groups that the case is moot because the data collection was recently completed. A three-judge panel on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by the federal government challenging U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's decision last year mandating that the EEOC collect two years' worth of pay data — known as Component 2 — after concluding that the Office of Management and Budget was wrong to have paused it. The National...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS