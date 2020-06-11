Divisive Bradley Arant Alum Advances Toward 5th Circ. Seat

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced a controversial Fifth Circuit nominee on a party-line vote, with Democrats denouncing the former GOP lawmaker as too partisan and too critical of the Affordable Care Act amid a pandemic. Mississippi state Judge Cory T. Wilson could get a final confirmation vote as soon as next week to fill the nation's final appellate vacancy, fulfilling a Republican goal of restocking the federal circuit courts with judges who are generally conservative and often relatively young. Judge Wilson advanced out of the Judiciary Committee on a 12-10 vote strictly along party lines. While Thursday's meeting focused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS