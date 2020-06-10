Loretta Lynch To Advise Probe Of NYPD Protest Conduct

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will help advise an investigation into the interactions between the New York City Police Department and the public during the recent protests against police brutality, the New York Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday. New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that Lynch and Barry Friedman, the Jacob D. Fuchsberg professor of law at New York University School of Law and the founder of the school's Policing Project, will help guide an investigation into how the NYPD has responded to the protests. "The right to peacefully protest is one of our most basic...

