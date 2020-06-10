Colo. Court Says Bank's Interest Rates Can't Pass To Nonbank

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A Colorado state judge said Tuesday that a nonbank must abide by the state's interest rate caps when it takes on loans from a partner bank that can legally charge higher rates, a ruling that follows in the footsteps of the Second Circuit's Madden decision and is being hailed by consumer advocates. In an 11-page order, Denver District Court Judge Michael J. Vallejos agreed with the Colorado Attorney General's Office that while federal law allows the New Jersey-based Cross River Bank to lend in Colorado at rates above the local legal limits, those higher permissible rates don't carry over when the...

