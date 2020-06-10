​​​​​​​Former Kirkland Partner Exiting Top DOJ Criminal Post

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner and the current assistant attorney general of the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division is stepping down from the role next month, the DOJ announced on Wednesday, highlighting his work fighting the opioid crisis. Brian A. Benczkowski will leave his position on July 3, the DOJ said in a news release, lauding his managerial expertise, institutional knowledge and judgment while noting that this position was the sixth senior leadership role he held at the agency. "In addition to his able handling of some of the most complex white-collar investigations the department has ever conducted,...

