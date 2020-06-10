NLRB Eschews Authority Over Religious Schools

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday its reach does not extend to faculty at religious universities, replacing Obama-era precedent that made schools prove their religious bona fides in order to beat union drives and labor disputes. A three-member board panel said the agency does not have jurisdiction over nonprofit schools that hold themselves out "as providing a religious educational environment" and are affiliated with or otherwise controlled by "a recognized religious organization," wiping out an administrative judge's ruling that Bethany College violated workers' labor rights. The National Labor Relations Board changed its stance Wednesday on whether it has power over...

