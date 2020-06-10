Sidley Austin Signs On To Rep Journalist Blinded At Protest

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP is representing a journalist who says her left eye is now completely blind after she was hit with a rubber bullet fired by police while she covered a protest in Minneapolis, according to a complaint filed in Minnesota federal court Wednesday. The Chicago-based firm, along with a team of Greene Espel PLLP attorneys, filed the suit on behalf of Linda Tirado, a freelance journalist and author with decades of experience covering similar protests. Tirado said police shot her in the face with foam bullets, shattering her goggles, while she was photographing a May 29 protest of the recent...

