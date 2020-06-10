Tyson Foods Cooperating With DOJ In Price-Fixing Probe

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Tyson Foods highlighted its cooperation with a U.S. Department of Justice consumer chicken price-fixing probe Wednesday, suggesting that its "swift and decisive actions" in response to an April grand jury subpoena could allow the corporation to come out of the ordeal relatively unscathed. As part of its application for leniency under the DOJ's corporate leniency program, Tyson "immediately self-reported" information it uncovered following the subpoena, the company said in a statement, adding that a formal grant of leniency would spare the company or its employees any criminal fines, jail time or prosecution. "Tyson took appropriate actions to address the internal issues...

