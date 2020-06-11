Trading Software Co. Wants 'Fanciful' Monopoly Suit Tossed

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A financial services and software provider has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to dismiss a suit that makes "fanciful" monopolization claims over what's really a "garden-variety contract dispute." While SEI Global Services' suit claims SS&C Advent attempts to monopolize the market, in reality, SS&C Advent decided to end its almost 20-year business relationship after SEI tried to hire away two employees, in breach of its agreement, SS&C Advent said Wednesday in its motion to dismiss. The two companies signed a software license and support agreement in 2000 that allowed SEI to sell SS&C Advent's software products Geneva, Moxy, APX and...

