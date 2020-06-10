Ex-DOJ Officials Want Review Of Barr's Role In Protest Clash

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- More than 1,200 former U.S. Department of Justice officials called Wednesday for an internal investigation into Attorney General William Barr's role in federal agents' forcible removal of protesters outside the White House last week. The officials called for the investigation through an open letter published on Medium to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. "We are deeply concerned about the department's actions, and those of Attorney General William Barr himself, in response to the nationwide lawful gatherings to protest the systemic racism that has plagued this country throughout its history, recently exemplified by the brutal killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS