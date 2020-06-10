Firm Partners Can Boost Client Profitability With Small Tweaks

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Law firm partners interested in improving the profitability of the work they do for clients can pull a number of levers involving the pricing and management of a matter that together will make a major impact on profit margins, according to experts from Hunton Andrews Kurth at a virtual conference Wednesday. Partners don't need to take drastic measures in any one area and instead can make significant improvements when it comes to increasing the profitability of their matters through incremental changes in key areas related to both revenue and expenses, according to Hunton Andrews Kurth senior pricing manager Mitch Spradlin and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS