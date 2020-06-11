EU Lawmakers Prepare To Vote On Green Finance Rules

Law360, London (June 11, 2020, 12:11 PM BST) -- European lawmakers are preparing to vote to approve a new legislative framework that sets out which investments and assets can be considered environmentally sustainable, the European Parliament said on Thursday. Members of the European Parliament will vote next week on a set of classifications that distinguish between investments that boost the environment or are environmentally neutral and those which inflict damage on the natural world. "This would establish a common classification system across the EU, provide business and investors with clarity, and encourage an increase in private sector funding for the transition towards climate neutrality," Parliament said in a statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS