FCA Urged To Go Further In Protecting Pensions From Scams

Law360, London (June 11, 2020, 2:14 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority should "go further" in introducing protections for pensions savers in defined contribution schemes, an industry group warned, after the regulator banned fee deals solely for defined benefit plans. The Pensions Scams Industry Group said Wednesday the regulator should urgently bring defined contribution protections into its policies in future. The FCA said last week that conditional fee arrangements, in which a financial adviser charges a client only if he or she makes a transfer of savings, would be banned for defined benefit schemes from October. It is hoped the move will result in fewer savers transferring their savings out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS