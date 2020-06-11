SFO Ends Pursuit Of Traders Accused Of Rigging Euribor

Law360, London (June 11, 2020, 2:37 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office has dropped its five-year-old case against four European bankers accused of rigging a key interest rate benchmark at the height of the financial crisis, after courts in France and Germany refused to extradite the former traders. The white-collar crime agency has withdrawn European arrest warrants against four men, three of whom are former Deutsche Bank traders. (AP) The white-collar crime agency confirmed on Tuesday that it has withdrawn European arrest warrants against former Deutsche Bank AG traders Joerg Vogt, Ardalan Gharagozlou and Kai-Uwe Kappauf. It has also dropped its case against Stephane Esper, a former Societe Generale SA trader....

