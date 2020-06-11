Ethical Investment Scheme Bosses Deny SFO Fraud Charges

Law360, London (June 11, 2020, 4:21 PM BST) -- Two former directors of an investment scheme that promoted a project to put money into tree plantations in the Brazilian rainforest pleaded not guilty to fraud charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office on Thursday. Andrew Skeene and Omari Bowers, former directors of Global Forestry Investments, entered pleas of not guilty to all the charges, which include conspiracy to defraud, forgery and making false statements. The men appeared via telephone at the virtual hearing at London's Central Criminal Court, while counsel and the judge appeared over video link. They are due to stand trial in April 2021 at Southwark Crown Court,...

