Watchdogs Want Tougher EU Environmental Reporting Rules

Law360, London (June 11, 2020, 5:22 PM BST) -- The European Union's financial regulators urged lawmakers on Thursday to adopt tougher reporting requirements for companies on social, environmental and governance matters. The European Supervisory Authorities called on the European Commission to update the bloc's Non-Financial Reporting Directive with detailed and binding measures that dictate how businesses should prepare disclosures about their work on sustainability in a standard way. The regulators — the European Securities and Markets Authority, the European Banking Authority and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority — called on the commission's vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis, to publish mandatory rules that would force companies to provide detailed and...

