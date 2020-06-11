Portland Weed Taxes Shouldn't Fund Police, Ore. Group Says

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- An Oregon cannabis trade organization is insisting that the municipal tax revenue generated by marijuana businesses in Portland be directed toward social programs instead of law enforcement coffers. In a letter sent Monday to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, the executive director and social justice chair of the Oregon Cannabis Association said the funds should be invested into services that help African American, Latinx and indigenous people. "As businesses who benefit from legalized cannabis, we are obligated and committed to fight for communities of color who have been, and continue to be, disproportionately harmed by the destructive war on drugs," the letter...

