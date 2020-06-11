Philip Morris Taps Manatt Atty As General Counsel

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Philip Morris International Inc. has hired as its new general counsel a Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP partner whose career has also included in-house stints at United States Steel Corp. and AIG, the tobacco giant said Thursday. When she starts in her role July 1, Suzanne Rich Folsom will replace Marc Firestone, who plans to retire later this year. She will also serve as senior vice president. In an emailed statement, Rich Folsom said she's "thrilled to be a part of PMI's transformation to a smoke-free future." She was not available for additional comment Thursday. Rich Folsom's law career has included...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS