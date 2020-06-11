Green Groups Tell EPA Flare Standards Must Get Better

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A coalition of environmental groups plans to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the grounds it has failed to update pollution standards for industrial flares despite a Clean Air Act obligation to do so and said Thursday improving the standard is practical, necessary and long overdue. The Environmental Integrity Project and several other groups told the agency that standards for flares at petrochemical plants and other industrial sites haven't been updated since the mid-1980s. Flares control emissions of pollutants like volatile organic compounds and benzene, and there are obvious ways that standards can be improved, the groups say. "Not surprisingly,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS