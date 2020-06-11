Eversheds Sutherland Expands Legal Tech Service To US

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based law firm Eversheds Sutherland said Thursday that its alternative legal services provider Konexo has expanded to the U.S., with a Washington, D.C.-based attorney leading the new subsidiary. Carmen Brun, who previously practiced in the firm's securities enforcement and litigation practice, will lead Konexo's U.S. operations. The U.S. subsidiary will offer services in areas including litigation, investigations, due diligence work, regulatory research services and contract analysis, the firm said. Konexo's services make use of analytics and other advanced technology, according to the firm. "Eversheds Sutherland clients are already working with Konexo to achieve efficiencies and the peace of mind that comes...

