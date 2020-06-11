Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP tops this week's legal lions list with a win for drugmaker AbbVie in an antitrust class action, while attorneys at The Sanford Law Firm ended up on the legal lambs list after a judge called them "incorrigible" and awarded them $1 in attorney fees. Legal Lions In a big win secured by attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday that Humira buyers alleged neither an antitrust violation nor an antitrust injury in their novel lawsuit claiming AbbVie built a "patent thicket" around the immunosuppressant drug to block cheaper biosimilars from coming onto...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS