PTAB Sets Precedent On Settlement Disclosures

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Thursday made precedential a decision about what must be disclosed alongside settlement agreements, and then designated as informative three decisions regarding design patents, motions to amend and presenting confidential information during oral arguments. The precedential decision is June 2019's DTN LLC v. Farms Technology LLC, in which the parties settled a pair of inter partes reviews. In order to terminate the IPRs, the board said the parties must submit copies of collateral agreements referenced in their settlement, even though the patent owner wasn't a party to the earlier agreements. "By referring to the two...

