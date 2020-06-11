Forex Scammer Evoked 'God's Kingdom' In Heist, Gov't Says

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- An Oregon man allegedly used a fraudulent foreign exchange investment operation to defraud friends, co-workers and churchgoers, telling them his like-minded clients were focused on "God's Kingdom" when instead he failed to support charities as promised and used the funds for personal expenses including a Caribbean cruise. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission hit Erik Hass with a civil suit Thursday, with the regulator doubling down on charges brought by the U.S. government Tuesday that Hass lost more than $1 million of investor money through the forex commodity pool operation that promised outsize returns while actually logging crushing losses. Hass assured more than...

