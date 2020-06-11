Anheuser To Shed Hawaii Brewery To Placate Regulators

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Anheuser-Busch and the Craft Brew Alliance have agreed to divest the craft beer producer's Kona Brewing operations in Hawaii in order to address U.S. Department of Justice concerns about their pending merger. The Craft Brew Alliance and Anheuser on Wednesday announced they will sell the alliance's Kona Brewing Co. to investment firm PV Brewing Partners. The two entities said the sale was meant to "expedite the regulatory review process and alleviate potential regulatory concerns." The companies announced in February that the DOJ had issued a second request for information on the deal, extending the antitrust enforcer's review of the transaction....

