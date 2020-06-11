DOJ, FTC Get Time In 11th Circ. Dental Board Fight

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission can argue in support of SmileDirectClub next month in an antitrust action against members of the Board of Dental Examiners of Alabama vying for immunity from the teeth-straightening company's suit, which alleges they're illegally attempting to shut it down. The Eleventh Circuit granted the government's request in a one-page order Wednesday, almost a week after it asked for five minutes to make its case in the scheduled July 8 hearing. The government asserted that it has significant interest and expertise in the "substantive and procedural aspects" of the federal antitrust laws...

