Fed. Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of Ex-IRS Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A former IRS employee failed to show that the agency fired her for making protected whistleblower disclosures about time abuses and disability discrimination and consequently can't challenge her dismissal with a federal employees' appeal board, the Federal Circuit said Thursday. Teresa Young's complaints to the Merit Systems Protection Board alleging that the Internal Revenue Service fired her after she made whistleblower disclosures about supposed abuses at the agency contained general, inadequate evidence, the Federal Circuit said in a precedential opinion. An administrative judge was correct in dismissing her complaint because she failed to show that the disclosures of what she alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS