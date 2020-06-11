Davis Polk, Goodwin Steer Pharma Deal Worth Up To $2.1B

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Global health care company Novo Nordisk said Thursday it will pay up to $2.1 billion to acquire clinical-stage therapeutics company Corvidia Therapeutics, in a deal put together with guidance from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP. Denmark-based Novo Nordisk AS said it will pay $725 million in cash upfront to acquire Corvidia Therapeutics Inc. and could pay up to $2.1 billion if Massachusetts-based Corvidia hits certain milestones. Novo is a global health care company focused on chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders, according to its website. Corvidia is a clinical-stage company working...

