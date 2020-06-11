Brokers Ramping Up AI Capabilities To Fight Financial Crime

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Broker-dealers are spending "significant time and resources" developing artificial intelligence-based applications to bolster compliance and risk management functions, including those that combat financial crime and enforce cybersecurity, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said in a new report. Firms are using AI-based tools to detect everything from money laundering and terrorist financing to bribery, tax evasion, insider trading and other fraudulent or illegal activity, according to the June AI report published Wednesday. Market participants told FINRA that many traditional financial crime monitoring methods "are cumbersome and not as effective as desired, often resulting in high rates of false positives," according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS