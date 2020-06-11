If Nonlawyer Ownership Is The Future, It's A Jumble For Now

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 11:39 PM EDT) -- New opportunities for nonlawyer ownership at law firms continue to emerge as more jurisdictions open up opportunities for alternative legal services, but inconsistent rules among those jurisdictions are still creating challenges when it comes to regulating nonlawyers in the market, experts said. During an American Bar Association webinar Thursday, a group of panelists looked at how countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Nigeria regulate nonlawyer professionals, including pointing out some of the underlying issues of the current regulatory structures. "What happens, if one of the jurisdictions, like D.C., is relaxed, and others are not, how do you...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS