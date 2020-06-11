GCs Report Burnout, Longer Hours During Pandemic

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Nearly a third of general counsel report experiencing high or very high burnout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while a majority say they are working more hours than usual, according to the results of a survey released Thursday by the Association of Corporate Counsel. More than 53% of the 460 respondents said they are working more hours now because they're working remotely, with about 40% saying they're working the same number of hours as they were before the pandemic, according to the ACC. Nine out of 10 respondents said they are working remotely, and less than 10% have faced furloughs, the survey...

