9th Circ. Asks NY Justices If Litigation Funding Deal Is A Loan

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit asked New York's highest court on Thursday to weigh in on whether a certain set of litigation funding agreements constitutes a loan under Empire State usury laws, saying the answer to the question is key to resolving a California lawyer's suit against a legal funder. The three-judge panel said it needed more clarity on how it should interpret the agreements between New York-based Fast Trak Investment Co. LLC and the Law Offices of Richard Sax, a firm based in Santa Rosa, California. Citing "the novelty of the issue and the impact its resolution may have in a rapidly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS