Solar Metering Proposal Sets Off State-Federal Power Struggle

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A controversial petition urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to assert exclusive jurisdiction over state programs that pay homeowners for solar power they generate and put on the grid has spurred the latest tug of war between state and federal electricity authority. A group known as the New England Ratepayers Association wants FERC to find that "behind the meter" electricity sales, currently treated as retail electricity sales and priced by state utility regulators in programs known as net metering, are wholesale power sales subject to FERC's exclusive jurisdiction. The petition also wants FERC to declare any state retail net metering laws...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS