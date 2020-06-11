Pierce Bainbridge Breakup Sparks Rift In Boeing Class Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A new firm purporting to be the "successor" to Pierce Bainbridge in connection with a proposed racketeering class action against Southwest Airlines and Boeing told a Texas federal judge Thursday that ex-colleagues who already established their own firm shouldn't score lead class counsel status in the suit. The newly formed Hecht Partners LLP, led by former Pierce Bainbridge name partner David Hecht, filed a sur-reply with U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III stating that Bathaee Dunne LLP prematurely moved for interim lead class counsel status by suggesting there's a clash of interests between the various former Pierce Bainbridge attorneys jockeying to represent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS