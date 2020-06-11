Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pierce Bainbridge Breakup Sparks Rift In Boeing Class Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A new firm purporting to be the "successor" to Pierce Bainbridge in connection with a proposed racketeering class action against Southwest Airlines and Boeing told a Texas federal judge Thursday that ex-colleagues who already established their own firm shouldn't score lead class counsel status in the suit.

The newly formed Hecht Partners LLP, led by former Pierce Bainbridge name partner David Hecht, filed a sur-reply with U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III stating that Bathaee Dunne LLP prematurely moved for interim lead class counsel status by suggesting there's a clash of interests between the various former Pierce Bainbridge attorneys jockeying to represent...

