Black DOJ Attys Demand 'Swift Action' On Police Reform

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A group of black U.S. Department of Justice employees called on agency leaders this week to take substantive steps and "swift action" to curtail police bias, discrimination and misconduct, arguing that the administration cannot "address the 'bad apples' without focusing on the tree from which they fell." The DOJ Association of Black Attorneys, in a two-page statement disseminated at the agency Tuesday and shared with Law360 on Thursday, invoked the names of several black Americans killed by police. The employee group wrote that last month's killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers "reminds us yet again that the ongoing inequitable treatment...

