Novartis Can't Duck Suit Over Cancer Drug Side Effects

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge kept alive a patient's claims that Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. hid serious side effects of its blood cancer drug Tasigna, saying the patient does not need to plead the exact date he was diagnosed with those side effects at this stage of the case. In a memorandum and order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge James A. Parker denied Novartis' bid to dismiss Ronald Hurd's suit, as the pharmaceutical company's argument over the statute of limitation is an affirmative defense that Novartis can present, not something Hurd must anticipate in his complaint. In the suit, Hurd alleges that...

