Will Headcount Matter After COVID-19?

Law360 (June 14, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Law firm leaders across the country, from BigLaw to boutiques, are currently having hard discussions about whether to keep, slim or — yes — even grow their ranks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. With many leaders still unsure when their offices will reopen or whether business will bounce back as they hope once the virus is constrained, law firms are scrutinizing every cost line, including salaries for each attorney and staff member. So far, none of the top 10 on Law360's 2020 list of 400 largest U.S. law firms have publicly reported furloughs or layoffs in response to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS