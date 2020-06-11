Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gibson Dunn Reps Protesters In Trump Photo-Op Clash

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Three protesters, represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, accused the Trump administration of violating their First, Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights in D.C. federal court Thursday, saying they were sprayed with tear gas and rubber bullets to clear space for a presidential photo-op.

Police clear the area around Lafayette Park and the White House on June 1 for President Donald Trump's photo-op at a nearby church. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Radiya Buchanan, Ann Dagrin and Lindsay Field say in their lawsuit that they were protesting peacefully in Washington, D.C.'s Lafayette Square across from the White House on June 1 when, without...

