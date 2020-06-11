How Firms Can Use Profitability Metrics To Their Advantage

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Law firm managers reported being less happy with their firms' profitability at the beginning of 2020 than they were in 2019, with a number planning to implement programs around profit metrics and rate performance to address shortcomings, according to the results of a new survey. More than 100 law firm managing partners, CEOs, chief operating officers and other leaders responded to the second annual profitability survey conducted by Iridium Technology and LawVision, sharing the nitty-gritty details of how they track, use and view profitability metrics. The results were presented by Iridium's Tom Jones and LawVision's Mark Medice in a webinar Thursday as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS