Health Hires: Latham, Fox Rothschild, Saul Ewing

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP nabbed two intellectual property litigators from Hogan Lovells, Fox Rothschild LLP added a U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulation pro from Michael Best, and Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP nabbed an intellectual property partner from DLA Piper, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Latham & Watkins Arlene Chow Ernest Yakob Patent trial lawyers Arlene Chow and Ernest Yakob joined Latham's intellectual property litigation team in New York from Hogan Lovells. Chow and Yakob will continue to focus on litigation involving branded pharmaceuticals and advise life sciences and pharmaceutical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS