Romanians Plead Guilty To Auction Site RICO Scheme

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has obtained four guilty pleas in an international conspiracy to defraud American customers using auction websites and subsequently launder funds through a Romanian cryptocurrency exchange, bringing the total number of people charged in the scheme to 15. On Thursday, Romanian nationals Bogdan-Stefan Popescu and Liviu-Sorin Nedelcu both pled guilty to one count under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for online fraudulent scams whereby advertisements would be posted online for non-existent products that impersonated online sellers. Fraudulent invoices were then sent to American-based victims and the money received by defendants was laundered using Bitcoin....

