Fed. Court No Place For Pot License Fight, Md. Agency Says

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Maryland's Medical Cannabis Commission has urged a federal judge to toss a suit from a company that was denied licenses to grow and process marijuana, saying their operative claims are strictly matters of state law and have no place in federal court. The state argued Thursday that MediGrow LLC's federal claims should be dismissed in their entirety while the remaining claims hinge on the commission's implementation of Maryland law regulating the medical marijuana trade. A federal court's review of the commission's work "would disrupt Maryland's efforts to establish a coherent policy with respect to its medical cannabis program," the state said....

