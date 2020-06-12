Catalent Escapes Muslim Worker's Suit Over Prayer Breaks

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has tossed a Muslim man's lawsuit accusing Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC of violating anti-discrimination law by firing him for taking breaks to pray five times a day, saying he failed to make the case that his ouster wasn't for other work violations. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Ortrie D. Smith granted Catalent's motion for summary judgment on Cheikh Diallo's claims that the pharmaceutical company flouted the Missouri Human Rights Act by subjecting him to a hostile work environment and firing him after his schedule was modified to accommodate his religious practices. Diallo's previous written warning about improper...

