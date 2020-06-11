Reps. Want Pot Legalization Part Of Criminal Justice Reform

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic U.S. representatives sent a letter to their colleagues Thursday urging them to make cannabis legalization a part of ongoing discussions among congressional Democrats about legislation regarding racial justice in policing, in light of nationwide protests. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., and Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., said in the "dear colleague" letter that legalizing cannabis is a crucial step toward criminal justice reform. The enforcement of the prohibition on marijuana has disproportionately been used against young black men for the last 50 years, the representatives said. "It's not all about chokeholds and the police, it's about blatant, discriminatory, irrational drug laws...

