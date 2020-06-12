EU Watchdog Extends Tougher Short-Selling Reporting Rules

Law360, London (June 12, 2020, 11:16 AM BST) -- Europe's financial markets regulator will extend tougher rules on short-selling that it introduced as the coronavirus crisis hit, in an effort to ensure financial stability in the bloc's markets as the pandemic begins to ease. The European Securities and Markets Authority said Thursday it has renewed its March decision to temporarily put stricter reporting rules on traders taking short positions during the outbreak, which has shaken markets across the world. "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have serious adverse effects on the real economy in the EU, with any outlook for a future recovery remaining uncertain," the watchdog said. Financial markets have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS